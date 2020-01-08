India under Modi, 5th biggest geopolitical risk in 2020; says Eurasia Group

The world's leading political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group has said that India under Narendra Modi is the fifth biggest geopolitical risk of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The world's leading political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group has said that India under Narendra Modi is the fifth biggest geopolitical risk of 2020.

According to Kashmir Media service, the consultancy's annual 'Top 10 Risks' of the year list is considered one of the foremost geopolitical indicators among global investors, multinational firms and various financial and business consultancies.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent much of his second term promoting controversial social policies at the expense of an economic agenda. The impacts will be felt in 2020, with intensified communal and sectarian instability, as well as foreign policy and economic setbacks," said the Eurasia Group's report.

Titled 'India gets Modi-fied', the analysis has been co-authored by the president of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer. It's a change of position for Bremmer, who had earlier argued that "Modi is India's best hope for economic reform" in the May 2019 edition of Time magazine, the same edition in which author Aatish Taseer had called Modi "Divider-in-Chief".

Eurasia's report talks about how since his re-election in May 2019, Modi's government has adopted a "contentious" social agenda, which not only comes "at the cost" of India's economy, but also "challenges the secular and democratic foundations" of the republic.

"Modi and his government have been busy in recent months. They revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and implemented a system to identify illegal immigrants in the northeast, stripping 1.9 million people of citizenship," Bremmer and co-author Cliff Kupchan write.

"The government also passed a law that, for the first time, makes religion a criterion for migrants from neighbouring countries to formally acquire Indian citizenship," the authors say. The report says that Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for this radical policy shift. "Behind these moves is Amit Shah, the former (sic) head of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now home minister," it says.

Bremmer and Kupchan say that the Modi government's social agenda will also have "harmful effects for India's foreign policy". "Its actions on human rights will be under closer scrutiny by many nations, and its reputation will take a hit," they say, adding that changing attitudes in the US Congress towards India are likely to further impede US-India ties.