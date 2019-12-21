India under Modi govt moving towards extreme Hindutva fascist ideology: Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Khan has warned the world community that India is becoming a global threat for peace under Modi govt, pointing out that Modi govt may divert world attention from strong protests against discriminatory law CAA at home.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the world community that India under the Modi government which recently passed citizens amendment bill has been moving towards extremist ideology of Hindutva Rashtra and Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.

Taking to his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Indians who wanted pluralist India were protesting against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and predicted that this protest would turn to be “mass movement “.

He also informed and warned the world community that Indian occupation and curfew in Occupied Kashmir was continuing and warned that bloodshed could be expected when the ban was lifted.

PM Khan said as the protest against Modi government over Citizen Amendment Bill was increasing threat to Pakistan from India was also increasing.

He also pointed out that recent statement by Indian army chief added to their concern about “false flag operations”.

PM Khan made it clear that It is likely that India may create situation at LoC to divert world’s attention from growing problem of protests at home. He warned that Pakistan would give befitting reply if India did any adventure or aggression against it.