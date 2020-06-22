India under Modi has become rogue state: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that India under Modi's leadership has become a rogue state.

In a tweet, the minister said that for diverting attention of its people from worst economic and political problems, Indian government was indulging in adventurism and destabilising the region.