India Under Modi Has Become Rogue State: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:10 AM

India under Modi has become rogue state: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that India under Modi's leadership has become a rogue state.

In a tweet, the minister said that for diverting attention of its people from worst economic and political problems, Indian government was indulging in adventurism and destabilising the region.

