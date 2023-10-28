Open Menu

India Under Modi Spoiler Of Peace In South Asia; Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have said that India under fascist Narendra Modi is a spoiler of peace in South Asia and threats to the regional peace have increased manifold since he came to power in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said that hegemonic designs of RSS-backed Bharatiya Janata Party government in India posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

They said India has been impeding the way for decades towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The political experts and analysts maintained that peace will continue to elude South Asia till the lingering Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

They said Modi regime’s 5 August 2019 illegal actions sufficiently prove that New Delhi is least concerned about regional peace. They added that India’s continued brutal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its war-mongering policies are affecting south Asian peace and stability.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that peace of South Asia remains at peril due to India’s belligerence against its neighbors.

They said Pakistan has time and again informed the world about India’s destabilizing activities in South Asia, adding that the international community must take notice of Indian role as a spoiler of peace in the region.

