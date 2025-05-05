Open Menu

India Unilaterally Suspends IWT Under WB Arbitration After Pahalgam Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:36 PM

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

Diplomatic sources say India declared treaty “held in abeyance” — a term that does not exist in international law concerning bilateral agreements

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered under World Bank arbitration, using a false flag attack at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir as a pretext, the sources revealed on Monday.

The diplomatic sources said that India declared the treaty “held in abeyance” — a term that does not exist in international law concerning bilateral agreements. The sources noted that the Indus Waters Treaty itself contained no such provision; instead, the treaty uses the term “termination,” which can only occur through mutual consent.

In a recent letter from India’s Secretary of Water Resources, the phrase “held in abeyance” was used, which Pakistan does not recognize as valid.

The Pakistani officials stated that the treaty remains in effect and confirmed that consultations have taken place with both local and international legal experts on the matter.

The officials further noted that despite the treaty being intact, India already started reducing Pakistan’s water share, and the situation is being closely monitored. Pakistan intends to raise the issue of India’s treaty violations before relevant international forums through the World Bank, particularly before the Neutral Expert and the Court of Arbitration as outlined in the treaty.

India’s suspension of the treaty under the cover of the Pahalgam false flag operation is being viewed by Pakistan as an act of water terrorism and a hostile move.

Pakistan decided to bring the matter of India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty to the attention of the United Nations and to formally brief the UN Security Council on the situation.

