India Unleashed New Wave Of Grave Human Rights Violation In IIOJK: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick on Saturday said India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick on Saturday said India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She revealed during her visit to Adiala jail here that the worst type of barbarism was being perpetrated in Indian-held Kashmir and all means were being used for suppressing the voice of the Kashmiris.

"Today, I visited Adiala Jail and observed everything, including the women's jail and cleanliness arrangements over there. The majority of the convicts are drug and robbery criminals," she said.

She examined the food and water being provided to the inmates in addition to the education services being provided to them.

Mullick said that she had also visited barracks where high-profile prisoners were locked up in jail.

She said that all kinds of facilities were being provided to the jail inmates without any discrimination.

She termed Kashmir as the biggest jail in the world where the people languish in a pathetic condition.

The PM's aide said that minorities were being exploited and maltreated in India.

She mentioned that in Kashmir, where there was a long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan, Muslims were being mistreated, mosques were demolished, and violence was committed against innocent Muslims.

She also mentioned that other religious places like Christian churches and Sikh Gurdwaras were damaged by the Hindutva regime in India.

"International organizations, like the United Nations, have called for peaceful talks to resolve these issues and protect the rights of the people living in Kashmir. So, it's a complex situation, and it's best to look at different perspectives to understand it better," she added.

