India Upset Over Imran's PTI Victory In AJK Elections: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

India upset over Imran's PTI victory in AJK elections: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that India was very upset on certain victory of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

In today's elections, the Kashmiris have overwhelmingly voted for the PTI candidates and with the gace of Allah it will form the government, he said talking to media persons in Pind Dadan Khan.

He said that Indian media had strongly opposed Imran Khan's government regarding Kashmir. Formation of Imran Khan's government in Azad Kashmir would be a great shock to India, he added.

He said that Pind Dadan Khan was the stronghold of PTI.

He also thanked the people for voting for the PTI candidate.

Congratulating the people of Kashmir, the minister said that free and fair election process within Pakistan gave hope to the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that time would open when the people of IIOJK would also cast their votes in free and fair election process.

Fawad said that the election process in Pakistan and Kashmir as a whole was peaceful. He said that unfortunately a PTI worker was martyred during an incident. He said that the PPP workers had attacked the PTI activists at several places during the polling.

Fawad said that the turnout of more than 50 per cent was a positive development.

More Stories From Pakistan

