India Upsets Balance Of Power By Purchasing Modern Weapons: Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

Pakistan's outgoing Permanent Representative to UN Dr. Maleeha Lodhi has said India is upsetting balance of power in the region by purchasing modern weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Pakistan's outgoing Permanent Representative to UN Dr. Maleeha Lodhi has said India is upsetting balance of power in the region by purchasing modern weapons.She said this while speaking in the UN General Assembly's First Committee, dealing with disarmament and international security issues.She held Indian military aggressive policies are reflective of its extremist mindsetShe warned that Indian aggressive designs posed a major threat to the security and peace in the region.

Indian unprovoked aggression and attack on Pakistan on a completely false pretense after Pulwama incident bear testimony of Indian unholy designs against Pakistan.She remarked the recent illegal steps taken by India to consolidate its illegal occupation in Occupied Kashmir has put the security of the region at stake.Pakistan wants abiding peace in the region so that focus could be placed on the welfare and betterment of people, she added.

Pakistan

