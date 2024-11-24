India urged to allow UN observers, human rights bodies to visit IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the Modi-led Indian regime’s claims of normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minihas argued, "The Modi regime has enforced a'militarized normalcy' in the territory through its massive military presence and repressive measures.

"

"The Indian government’s claims of peace and normalcy are belied by the daily occurrences of cordon-and-search operations (CASOs), crackdowns, raids, and arbitrary arrests," Minhas pointed out.