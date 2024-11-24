India Urged To Allow UN Observers, Human Rights Bodies To Visit IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the Modi-led Indian regime’s claims of normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minihas argued, "The Modi regime has enforced a'militarized normalcy' in the territory through its massive military presence and repressive measures.
"
"The Indian government’s claims of peace and normalcy are belied by the daily occurrences of cordon-and-search operations (CASOs), crackdowns, raids, and arbitrary arrests," Minhas pointed out.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
193 properties seized in IIOJK since 2023 as part of drive to silence Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Sindh health minister emphasizes parental role in Children's health33 minutes ago
-
Traders, students unite against PTI's protests42 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for taking bribe53 minutes ago
-
Online fraud cases surge in south Punjab53 minutes ago
-
'Any attempts to disrupt the country's peace and stability would not be tolerated'; says PPP leader ..1 hour ago
-
PML-N vice president warns of severe repercussions for assaulting Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Three gangsters held1 hour ago
-
Omar Abdullah demands transparent probe into Indian army’s torture in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
CM KP chairs meeting to review security situation in Kurrum12 hours ago
-
KP CM's aide dismisses report of firing on govt delegation's helicopter12 hours ago
-
GPEI delegation appreciates Pakistan's polio control strategy13 hours ago