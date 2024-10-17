India Urged To End Intransigence & Engage Pakistan To Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, has congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference and expressed optimism that this high-profile meeting would foster regional peace, development, and enhanced cooperation among member states.
DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal stated in a press release from Srinagar that the successful SCO summit, featuring the participation of the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, represents a significant diplomatic milestone for Pakistan.
Iqbal expressed hope that Jaishankar’s participation could help ease tensions between Pakistan and India. He emphasized the necessity of reviving the dialogue process between the two nuclear neighbors to create an atmosphere of peace and stability.
Highlighting the need for sustainable dialogue to resolve the enduring Kashmir dispute, Iqbal noted that the SCO’s ambitious goals for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region would remain unattainable without a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He asserted that it is high time for the Indian government to abandon its traditional intransigence, acknowledge the ground realities, and resume stalled dialogue with Pakistan to address all outstanding issues, particularly the Kashmir conflict that happens to be the mother of all disputes.
Iqbal emphasized that the people of Kashmir have consistently supported meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between the two countries. However, he maintained that any discussions that exclude the Kashmir issue would be a futile exercise.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO success to boost Pakistan’s global role: Iftikhar Ali Malik47 seconds ago
-
OEC sends female nurses to Saudi Arabia51 seconds ago
-
SCO summit boosts Gwadar port's regional significance: minister1 minute ago
-
Eight officers transferred in mild reshuffle in KP Police2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for action against VCs for appointment of teaching faculty on administrative posts2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for collective efforts to eradicate poverty2 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons2 minutes ago
-
NDMA continues aid to conflict-hit Gaza, Lebanon2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Bukhari allowed to work as MS BVH12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest over 200 suspects in 15 days22 minutes ago
-
122 new dengue cases confirmed in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
FIA nabbed three 'hawala/hundi' operators32 minutes ago