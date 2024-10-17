Open Menu

India Urged To End Intransigence & Engage Pakistan To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

India urged to end intransigence & engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, has congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference and expressed optimism that this high-profile meeting would foster regional peace, development, and enhanced cooperation among member states.

DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal stated in a press release from Srinagar that the successful SCO summit, featuring the participation of the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, represents a significant diplomatic milestone for Pakistan.

Iqbal expressed hope that Jaishankar’s participation could help ease tensions between Pakistan and India. He emphasized the necessity of reviving the dialogue process between the two nuclear neighbors to create an atmosphere of peace and stability.

Highlighting the need for sustainable dialogue to resolve the enduring Kashmir dispute, Iqbal noted that the SCO’s ambitious goals for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region would remain unattainable without a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He asserted that it is high time for the Indian government to abandon its traditional intransigence, acknowledge the ground realities, and resume stalled dialogue with Pakistan to address all outstanding issues, particularly the Kashmir conflict that happens to be the mother of all disputes.

Iqbal emphasized that the people of Kashmir have consistently supported meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between the two countries. However, he maintained that any discussions that exclude the Kashmir issue would be a futile exercise.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Russia China Nuclear Jammu Srinagar Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan