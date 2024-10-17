India urged to end intransigence & engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, has congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference and expressed optimism that this high-profile meeting would foster regional peace, development, and enhanced cooperation among member states.

DFP spokesperson Advocate Arshad Iqbal stated in a press release from Srinagar that the successful SCO summit, featuring the participation of the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, represents a significant diplomatic milestone for Pakistan.

Iqbal expressed hope that Jaishankar’s participation could help ease tensions between Pakistan and India. He emphasized the necessity of reviving the dialogue process between the two nuclear neighbors to create an atmosphere of peace and stability.

Highlighting the need for sustainable dialogue to resolve the enduring Kashmir dispute, Iqbal noted that the SCO’s ambitious goals for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region would remain unattainable without a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He asserted that it is high time for the Indian government to abandon its traditional intransigence, acknowledge the ground realities, and resume stalled dialogue with Pakistan to address all outstanding issues, particularly the Kashmir conflict that happens to be the mother of all disputes.

Iqbal emphasized that the people of Kashmir have consistently supported meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between the two countries. However, he maintained that any discussions that exclude the Kashmir issue would be a futile exercise.