India urged to fulfill its promise of granting right to self determination to IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has urged India to fulfil its promise to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir about granting them the right to self-determination to decide their political future.

The APHC leaders including Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Musaib Wani, Yaseen Attai, Fareeda Behanji, Khawaja Firdous, Bashir Andrabi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar deplored that despite the passing of over seven decades, the promise made with the Kashmiris remained unfulfilled.

They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the root cause of tension and unrest between India and Pakistan, KMS reported.

They said, Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and not India’s internal matter. They said that Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir has turned the territory into a hell for its residents. They said that New Delhi’s stubborn approach has remained a stumbling block in resolving the Kashmir dispute amicably and thus putting peace in peril in the region.

The APHC leader maintained that lasting peace, stability and development can only be achieved through resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute on the basis of the right to self-determination promised to the Kashmir people by the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949.