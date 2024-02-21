- Home
- Pakistan
- India urged to fulfill its promise of granting right to self determination to IIOJK people
India Urged To Fulfill Its Promise Of Granting Right To Self Determination To IIOJK People
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has urged India to fulfil its promise to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir about granting them the right to self-determination to decide their political future.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders including Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Musaib Wani, Yaseen Attai, Fareeda Behanji, Khawaja Firdous, Bashir Andrabi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar deplored that despite the passing of over seven decades, the promise made with the Kashmiris remained unfulfilled. They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the root cause of tension and unrest between India and Pakistan.
They said, Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and not India’s internal matter. They said that Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir has turned the territory into a hell for its residents. They said that New Delhi’s stubborn approach has remained a stumbling block in resolving the Kashmir dispute amicably and thus putting peace in peril in the region.
The APHC leader maintained that lasting peace, stability and development can only be achieved through resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute based on the right to self-determination promised to the Kashmir people by the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAIC chief submits affidavits of 285 independent assembly members with ECP6 minutes ago
-
PNS Yamama launching ceremony held at Romania's DAMEN Shipyard Galati6 minutes ago
-
No load-shedding during Sehar & Iftar: CEO SEPCO6 minutes ago
-
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership19 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices26 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Mian Aslam26 minutes ago
-
Royal College starts ophthalmology exams at Al-Shifa Trust26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches anti-encroachment operation36 minutes ago
-
Students of Holy Quran honoured at Zamung Kor center Dera46 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police recovers body of unidentified boy near canal46 minutes ago
-
Four stolen motorcycles recovered55 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against kite flying underway, 3700 kites recovered56 minutes ago