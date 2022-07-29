India urged to rescind its illegal, unilateral actions of August 5, 2019

Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Sajjad Qazi on Friday said India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, lift its inhuman military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop its illegal measures to change demographic structure of the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Sajjad Qazi on Friday said India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, lift its inhuman military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop its illegal measures to change demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'Kashmir with its Legal Dimension from Past to Present' held in (Ankara ), in connection with third "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir," said a news release issued here.

He expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Turkiye for their principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said the Turkish support and solidarity is a source of great strength for millions of oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and an important contribution towards realization of their right to self-determination.

The Ambassador said neither the 75 years of illegal Indian occupation, nor the extreme brutality of Indian occupation forces have succeeded in subduing the spirit of the Kashmiri people, who are engaged in the struggle for securing their right to self-determination.