UrduPoint.com

India Urged To Shun Brutal Policies, Pave The Way For Kashmir Settlement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

India urged to shun brutal policies, pave the way for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APHC leaders and parties have urged India to shun its anti-Kashmir policies and take sincere steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through talks.

APHC leaders Davinder Singh Bhel, Narender Singh Khalsa, Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aqib, Jammu Kashmir Pirpanchal Freedom Movement and Jammu Kashmir Awami Party in their separate statements issued in Jammu said the oppression was meant to weaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically,a Kashmir media service reported.

They said that the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination could not be suppressed through India's intransigence and brutal policies.

They maintained that India should take a cue from Pakistan's unflinching support to the Kashmir cause and seriously engage for the settlement of Kashmir dispute to end uncertainty in the region.

The statements also paid glowing tributes to prominent Islamic scholar, Dr Qazi Nisar Ahmad on his 29th martyrdom anniversary.

They said that during the ongoing movement a large number of people, including Hurriyat leaders, religious scholars, academicians and youth had rendered their lives for the Kashmir cause. These sacrifices are precious assets of the liberation movement, they added.

The leaders urged the human rights organizations to take note of the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in various jails in India and the occupied territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

13 minutes ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

31 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

32 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.