India urged to stop brutalities in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has urged India to stop brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said the United Nations and international community had committed with the Kashmiris to grant their right to self-determination but despite the passage of several decades the pledge was not fulfilled, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the people of Jammu region had rendered sacrifices for the great cause and would fight till the last drop of their blood.