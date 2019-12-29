UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Urged To Stop Brutalities In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

India urged to stop brutalities in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has urged India to stop brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said the United Nations and international community had committed with the Kashmiris to grant their right to self-determination but despite the passage of several decades the pledge was not fulfilled, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the people of Jammu region had rendered sacrifices for the great cause and would fight till the last drop of their blood.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Media Blood

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

10 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

40 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.