ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday urged India to take positively the recent mediation statement by US President Donald Trump for resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Talking to Association of Kashmiri Displaced Journalists (AKDJ) at Parliament House, Fakhar Imam termed the US President's statement as very productive, saying that it was unprecedented.

He said that the resolutions passed by the United National Security Council back in 1948 and 1949 provided basis for the Kashmir issue adding that Kashmiris were rendering unprecedented sacrifices to get their recognized right to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in pursuing their goal for right to self-determination.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said that India was committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to suppress the freedom struggle.

Deliberating on the historical background of the issue, he said that during the partition of sub-continent in 1947, the Muslim majority district Gurdaspur was included in India under well-designed conspiracy to provide India access to Kahsmir, saying that had this district merged with Pakistan, India would have no land connection with the state.

Later, he added, India on the pretext of so-called instrument of accession occupied Kashmir, adding that famous writer Alastair Lamb in his book had exposed Indian lies in this regard.

Fakhar Imam said that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani in July 2016 had infused new spirit in the freedom struggle of Kashmir. He said that around 0.3 million people participated in the funeral of this freedom fighter, which signified that Kashmiris were committed to their cause.

He said the recent report by United Nations on gross human rights violations in IoK also exposed India in the world while the Kashmir Committee of British House of commons and European Union also highlighted in their reports the human rights violations committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmir committee would leave no stone unturned to highlight Kashmir cause at international level to get it resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the delegation members, informed the Kashmir Committee Chairman about the recent development in occupied Kashmir and urged him to take up the issue of prisoners, particularly the aged and women, who were incarcerated on false charges or even without any charges.

They also informed the chairman that Indian was gradually working on a heinous plan of changing demography of Kashmir, which needed immediate attention of concerned quarters.