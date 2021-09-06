UrduPoint.com

India Used Afghan Soil For Terrorism In Pakistan: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:52 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said India had used Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan by imparting training and funding to militants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :

Talking to media after cutting ribbon to inaugurate exhibition of Ghilaf-e-Kaaba and sacred relics of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said Afghan army had melted away without putting up fight against Taliban.

He said people conspiring against Pakistan while sitting in Kabul had not even find sanctuary at their own land.

Pakistan has intimate relationship with Saudi Arabia and strengthening relations with Islamic world was an integral part of country's foreign policy.

He said Pakistanis has deep relations with holy Harmain Shariafian. The defense of the two holy shrines was the defense of Pakistan. The priority of foreign policy was to improve relations with Islamic countries. Pakistan will participate in Green Conference being held in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan will attend Green Conference being held in Saudi Arabia in October 2021. He said Pakistan has rendered over 80,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism. He paid rich tributes to Pak army for rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the motherland.

