India used to allege Pakistan for own political, electoral gains: Former Foreign Secretary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua has said that India is used to level allegations against Pakistan, without any investigation, for their own political and internal electoral gains.

She said, 'They do always the same thing and make allegations first against Pakistan.'

While exclusively talking to APP regarding recent Pahalgam incident, she said that the Indian government should make statements carefully.

The Former Foreign Secretary Janjua said that the Modi government should avoid to drag the relations of Pakistan and Indian into their internal electoral process and restrain from involving Pakistan in everything to secure votes.

She said that the people of India were now asking their own government about the allegations against Pakistan and their security issues.

Advising the HIndustan, she said that the Modi government should contemplate on how to maintain peace in the region instead of making allegations against Pakistan.

Replying to a question regarding Indus Water Treaty, Tehmina Janjua said that India did not have mandate to suspend Indus Water Treat and as per the treaty no suspension could be called by them.