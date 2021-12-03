UrduPoint.com

India Uses Pellets, Torture To Disable Kashmiris: Report

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), brutal torture techniques employed by local forces have left thousands of Kashmiris disabled for life including over 200 losing one or both eyes sight in the firing of pellets on peaceful protesters in the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on Friday said, among the most brutal tactics used by Indian troops to disable Kashmiris include firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells on mourners and pro-freedom protests as well as resorting to severe beatings, electric shock, crushing the leg muscles with a wooden roller,burning with heated objects and hanging upside down in interrogation centers.

Besides, bobby traps and mine blasts are also used against the hapless Kashmiris. Cases of disabilities have increased manifold since India started using deadly pellets as over three thousand Kashmiris are at the verge of losing vision in one or both eyes.

The report urged the international community to take notice of Indian government's inhuman act of disabling Kashmiris under a systematic torture mechanism in IIOJK.

