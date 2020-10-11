UrduPoint.com
India Using Afghanistan Land Against Pakistan: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

India using Afghanistan land against Pakistan: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that India is using Afghanistan land against Pakistan and the ulema.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he condemned the murder of renown religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan.

He said that 90 per cent anti-Pakistan social media activists were originating from India from where they were running social media trends against Pakistan.

He said that anti-state elements attempted to manage riots in Pakistan before Muharram, but the Ulema had failed their nefarious plan,adding that some people had been arrested who were trying to target Ulema on India's dictation.

He said that the Sindh government should have provided security to Maulana Adil Khan.

Ashrafi said that the current situation and future strategy was discussed in a meeting with Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday.

He said that Ulema board had decided 106 cases so far, adding that people should stand against those who deliver sectarian speeches. He said that a delegation of ulema of all sects was going to Karachi on Monday.

To a question, he said that any student of any madrasa would not take part in political activities.

