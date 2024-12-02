India using all evil tactics to perpetuate illegal occupation of Kashmir: Safi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that India is using all kinds of cruel tactics to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, said as soon as the word slavery comes to mind, the image of an old era comes to mind when people were enslaved, imprisoned and forced to work. He added that even today, in the 21st century, slavery is still present in world with all its ugliness.

He said India, which calls itself the world’s largest democratic country and a champion of human rights, landed its troops at Srinagar airport in the darkness of night on October 26, 1947, and made a free and sovereign state its slave through force.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said to perpetuate this forced slavery and illegal occupation, India has martyred lacs of Kashmiris, imprisoned thousands and subjected them to the worst torture, while hundreds of children have been disabled for life by being beaten with pellets.

Properties worth crores of Dollars have been confiscated and hundreds of employees have been forcibly dismissed on baseless charges, he lamented.

He said this unstoppable cycle of cruelty and barbarity is still going on. He said the Kashmiri people have been struggling since 1947 to get rid of Indian slavery and they are determined that the just struggle will be continued at all costs until every single Indian soldier leaves the land of Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi appealed to the United Nations, the Islamic world and human rights organizations to come forward and fulfill their responsibility to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.