India Using All Possible Means To Suppress Kashmiris: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris who have been resisting illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.
In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister stated that India has used all possible means to suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle, but their bravery and resilience have kept the issue alive on the global stage. He highlighted that millions, including women, children, and the elderly, have lost their lives in this struggle for freedom.
Despite killing thousands of innocent Kashmiris since 1947, India has only intensified its human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He said the people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder-with the Kashmiri people.
Every year, Black Day is observed to highlight the human rights violations in IIOJK. On this Day, we stand in solidarity with and support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Sardar Awais said India has deployed the largest number of troops in Occupied Kashmir in proportion to its population. The United Nations once recognized Kashmiris' right to decide their future through a referendum, yet this promise remains unfulfilled.
The minister said the Kashmir issue has already led to two wars between India and Pakistan, and lasting peace in the region depends on granting Kashmiris their right to choose their future.
The international community has been watching human rights violations in Kashmir for over seven decades and they must condemn India and hold it accountable for its heinous crimes in the IIOJK.
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..4 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people’s rights4 minutes ago
-
India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Mateen honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom & self-determination4 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human smugglers14 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Chiniot, Bhawana, Lalian14 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Kashmiri people24 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan44 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam54 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause54 minutes ago