Open Menu

India Using All Possible Means To Suppress Kashmiris: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM

India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris who have been resisting illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister stated that India has used all possible means to suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle, but their bravery and resilience have kept the issue alive on the global stage. He highlighted that millions, including women, children, and the elderly, have lost their lives in this struggle for freedom.

Despite killing thousands of innocent Kashmiris since 1947, India has only intensified its human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder-with the Kashmiri people.

Every year, Black Day is observed to highlight the human rights violations in IIOJK. On this Day, we stand in solidarity with and support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Sardar Awais said India has deployed the largest number of troops in Occupied Kashmir in proportion to its population. The United Nations once recognized Kashmiris' right to decide their future through a referendum, yet this promise remains unfulfilled.

The minister said the Kashmir issue has already led to two wars between India and Pakistan, and lasting peace in the region depends on granting Kashmiris their right to choose their future.

The international community has been watching human rights violations in Kashmir for over seven decades and they must condemn India and hold it accountable for its heinous crimes in the IIOJK.

Recent Stories

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

19 minutes ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

2 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

3 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

10 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

11 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

11 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan