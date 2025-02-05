India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris who have been resisting illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

In his special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister stated that India has used all possible means to suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle, but their bravery and resilience have kept the issue alive on the global stage. He highlighted that millions, including women, children, and the elderly, have lost their lives in this struggle for freedom.

Despite killing thousands of innocent Kashmiris since 1947, India has only intensified its human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder-with the Kashmiri people.

Every year, Black Day is observed to highlight the human rights violations in IIOJK. On this Day, we stand in solidarity with and support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Sardar Awais said India has deployed the largest number of troops in Occupied Kashmir in proportion to its population. The United Nations once recognized Kashmiris' right to decide their future through a referendum, yet this promise remains unfulfilled.

The minister said the Kashmir issue has already led to two wars between India and Pakistan, and lasting peace in the region depends on granting Kashmiris their right to choose their future.

The international community has been watching human rights violations in Kashmir for over seven decades and they must condemn India and hold it accountable for its heinous crimes in the IIOJK.