India Using Black Laws To Stifle Political Dissent In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

India using black laws to stifle political dissent in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The black laws enforced by Modi-led fascist Indian government empower its troops to use force against innocent Kashmiris with impunity to suppress their sentiment for freedom.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service Saturday said the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) give Indian troops the license to kill and stifle political dissent in the occupied territory.

The report said that thousands of Kashmiris were presently languishing in Indian prisons under black laws while international rights bodies including Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Amnesty International have called for release of the detainees and annulment of AFSPA, PSA and other black laws in IIOJK.

It urged the global champions of human rights to speak for the Kashmiris' rights and compel India to restore all their basic human rights.

More Stories From Pakistan

