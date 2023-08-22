Open Menu

India Using Brute Force To Suppress Kashmiris' Voice For Freedom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

India using brute force to suppress Kashmiris' voice for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and parties have denounced the persistent use of military and police force to suppress the people's genuine voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman Jameel Ahmad, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Altaf Ahmed Butt and Jammu and Kashmir Pirpanchal Movement in their separate statements deplored that nearly one million Indian occupation forces were patrolling the roads and streets of IIOJK had utterly failed to block the legitimate right to self-determination demand a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions.

The statements, while expressing deep concern over the military and police siege in Kashmir, said that the overwhelming public support for the genuine demand for plebiscite and freedom despite the deprivation of their fundamental rights had frustrated one million Indian forces, their agencies, and the puppet regime on the ground level.

They urged the United Nations to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation and widespread gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces and the puppet regime in the length and breadth of the occupied territory and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

