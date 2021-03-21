UrduPoint.com
India Using Cheap Tactics Against Hurriyat Leaders: APHC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:50 AM

India using cheap tactics against Hurriyat leaders: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India is using cheap tactics to force the Hurriyat leaders and activists to surrender their just cause of freedom from the Indian yoke.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the Modi government was using its judiciary and investigating agencies to harass and intimidate the Hurriyat leaders and their families, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said on one hand, Indian courts were illegally summoning the people associated with the freedom movement while on the other, Indian National Investigation Agency was confiscating the property of the pro-freedom people. He maintained that such repressive measures cannot subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

