India using coercive tactics to suppress Kashmiris struggle for realization of their rights in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 19 (APP):Kashmiri delegation virtually attending Geneva-based 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)while taking part in general debate Agenda Item 8 on Friday, informed the Council that India used each and every tool to suppress the people's legitimate struggle for realization of their rights.

Altaf Hussain Wani while highlighting the plight of Kashmiris said that "The people of Jammu and Kashmir was promised the right to self-determination by UN Security Council. However, the denial of this right by Indian state has led to a regime of human rights violations." "These actions are illegal under international law against the spirits of Geneva conventions and in contravention of the UN resolution on Kashmir," he added.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, representative of International Action for Peace & Sustainable Development while referring to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Global Ceasefire to Focus on Ending the COVID-19 pandemic stated that "The Secretary-General of the United Nations called on all warring parties to lay down their weapons in support of the battle against Covid-19, the common enemy that is threatening all humankind. However, most of the warring parties around the globe gave a deaf ear to the Secretary General's call and kept their eyes closed while people were dying in helplessness." "The sustainable development goals (SDGs) cannot be archived unless the disputes pending on the United Nations agenda are addressed on war footings," he said.

Syed FaizNaqshbandi representative of Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre told the council that "According to one estimate there are about 3,000 half widows, a name to given to the women whose husbands have been arbitrary arrested by Indian force and disappeared up till now.

They suffer from various serious mental illnesses." He urged the council to send a UN fact finding team to Indian held Jammu and Kashmir to assess human right violations.

While quoting the recent reports by UN High Commissioner for the Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration &Programme of Action adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights, Dr. Saira Shah representative of Commission Africaine Des Promoteurs De La Santé Et Des Droits De L'homme (CAPSDH), mentioned that "violations of the human rights of women in situations of armed conflict are violations of the fundamental principles of international human rights and humanitarian law."Today, Kashmir's women face both the military lockdown and the pandemic, but there's little help available for survivors of gender-based violence. They don't only suffer from intense humiliation and harassment but also undergo traumatic experiences with prolonged depression making them mentally sick. However, the disturbing situation prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir has hit the Kashmiri women hardest," she said.

The delegation urged the council to make India accountable for its worst human rights record in territory under its forced and illegal occupation and calls for the council to show its commitment to VDPA by Pressurizing India to respect the human rights of Kashmiri people in general and Kashmiri women in particular.