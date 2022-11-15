India using communal approach to crush Kashmiris' freedom struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India is using military might with Hindutva approach to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar urged the Modi regime to shun its communal agenda in Kashmir, an internationally designated disputed territory, and pave the way for settlement of the dispute as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, said a press release.

The spokesman made it clear to India that the sacrifices of more than half a million people who laid their precious lives, tens of thousands who migrated to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and thousands including APHC leadership facing illegal detention would not be allowed to go to waste.