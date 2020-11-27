UrduPoint.com
'India Using Cruel Tactics To Suppress Liberation Movement In IIOJK'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has said that the Kashmir dispute has been pending with the United Nations for more than seven decades due to India's stubbornness.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that India was using cruel tactics in in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK) to suppress the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

He also condemned the arrest of innocent people by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Sopore, Srinagar, Islamabad, Badgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and other areas of the territory.

