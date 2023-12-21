India using draconian laws to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) India is using draconian laws in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel enjoying unbridled powers under black laws including Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Disturbed Areas Act (DAA), Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are perpetrating war crimes, in fact crimes against humanity, to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

Indian forces’ personnel are committing the worst human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and molestation of women with impunity to create a sense of fear among the masses in occupied Kashmir.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using draconian laws to stifle political dissent in the occupied territory. Thousands of Kashmiris are languishing in Indian prisons and the Modi regime is intentionally prolonging their illegal detention.

The world champions of human rights must speak for the Kashmiris’ rights. International human rights organizations must put pressure on India to repeal draconian laws.