India using mass rape as tactic to suppress Kashmiri' freedom movement: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Shababul Muslimeen Moulvi Bashir Irfani has expressed regret that despite the passage of decades, victims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape have not been provided justice.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bashir Ahmad Irfani, who is illegally detained in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a message from jail said that India is using various tactics including gang rape to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

He said that the Kunan-Poshpura mass rape is a black chapter of Kashmir's history when Indian troops entered the village and raped dozens of women regardless of their age. He said that the Kashmiri people have made all kinds of sacrifices for the freedom of their homeland from Indian subjugation.

He said that on the night of February 22 and 23, 1991, Indian troops mass raped about 100 women in Kunan and Poshpura areas of the Kupwara district, and despite the passage of many decades, the victims are still seeking justice, while the criminals are scot-free.

He strongly condemned the tragedy and termed it as an ugly stain on the face of India's so-called democracy.

Expressing serious concern over the confiscation of properties of poor Kashmiri people, Irfani appealed to the international community to take notice of these violations and fulfil its responsibilities regarding the grant of Kashmiris' basic right, the right to self-determination, as per UN resolutions.