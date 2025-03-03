India Using Militaristic, Communal Tactics To Stifle Voice Of Kashmiris: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday has expressed serious concern over the use of militaristic and communal tactics by the Indian government to stifle the voices of the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Hindutva regime led BJP in India has declared a full-fledged war against the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The spokesman pointed out that all Indian inhuman and violent acts under black laws including the arrests of youth and attaching properties would fail to deter the Kashmiri people from continuing their legitimate freedom struggle.
He maintained that the right to self-determination is a fundamental human right and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the realization of this inalienable right.
