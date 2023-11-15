India using military might to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India is using military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ popular demand for their inalienable right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the UN Security Council through its several resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the Kashmir dispute as purely a political and human issue recognized in the UN resolutions. He pointed out that India’s reluctance in resolving the lingering dispute politically exposed its imperialistic mindset in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman deplored that the BJP-led Hindutva Indian government and its installed regime with the help of Indian Army and police have curbed all political and social activities of people of occupied Kashmir through the use of brute force.

He said that Indian troops had martyred more than half a million Kashmiris, illegally detained, tortured and subjected to enforced disappearance thousands and rendered thousands of women widowed and children orphaned to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

The spokesman voiced serious concern over the ongoing arrest spree, unabated cordon and search operations, house raids and seizure of properties in the occupied territory. He urged the UN to take steps for an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.