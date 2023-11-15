Open Menu

India Using Military Might To Suppress Kashmiris’ Freedom Struggle: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

India using military might to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India is using military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ popular demand for their inalienable right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the UN Security Council through its several resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the Kashmir dispute as purely a political and human issue recognized in the UN resolutions. He pointed out that India’s reluctance in resolving the lingering dispute politically exposed its imperialistic mindset in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman deplored that the BJP-led Hindutva Indian government and its installed regime with the help of Indian Army and police have curbed all political and social activities of people of occupied Kashmir through the use of brute force.

He said that Indian troops had martyred more than half a million Kashmiris, illegally detained, tortured and subjected to enforced disappearance thousands and rendered thousands of women widowed and children orphaned to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

The spokesman voiced serious concern over the ongoing arrest spree, unabated cordon and search operations, house raids and seizure of properties in the occupied territory. He urged the UN to take steps for an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Related Topics

India Army Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Women Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

42 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

16 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

46 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

57 minutes ago
 UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livest ..

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

10 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

10 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

10 minutes ago
 Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for ..

Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for GDS trading on PSX

9 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan