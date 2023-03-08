India using molestation of Kashmiri women as weapon of war: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, has deplored that India is using the molestation of women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Alam Butt in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail on the eve of International Women's Day strongly condemned the atrocities of Indian troops on the women in IIOJK.

He urged the Kashmiris and their sympathizers across the world to raise their voices in support of the Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters on the occasion of International Women's Day and play their role to draw the attention of the United Nations, European Union, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights organizations to the Indian atrocities on the women in IIOJK.

He said that the Indian forces' personnel had gang-raped and tortured women in Chhanapura area of Srinagar in March 1990 after the Kashmiris intensified their freedom struggle.

The APHC Chairman said India has violated all international laws related to women's rights through the worst state oppression and violence on Kashmiri women.

He said that due to the presence of 10 lac Indian soldiers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri women are forced to live under constant fear. He said the Kashmiri women have been bravely fighting the Indian atrocities for the last several decades.

He said that even, today, many innocent Kashmiri women leaders and activists including Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are lodged in Indian jails.

Masarrat Alam Butt said that the brutal incidents of Kunanposhpora mass rape, the rape and murder of two young women of Shopian Aasiya and Neelofar and gang-rape and murder of 8-year-old Asifa Bano in Kathua are glaring examples of Indian brutalities on the women in IIOJK.