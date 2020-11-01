UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Using Nefarious Tactics To Defame Hurriyat Leadership: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 11:10 AM

India using nefarious tactics to defame Hurriyat leadership: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, has said that India is using cheap tactics including the notorious Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) to defame the Hurriyat leadership and liberation movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment through military might, India was trying to malign the Hurriyat leadership, NGOs, media outlets and charity organizations through the NIA and create confusion among the people of the territory.

He said that India would fail in its sinister intentions and the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani said, India should remember that all the Kashmiris stand with the Hurriyat Conference.

He said that the APHC will not leave the Kashmiri people in these testing times alone.

He said that following Quaid-e-Tehreek, Syed Ali Gilani, as their leader and role model, the APHC and the Kashmiris would continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

He said, the Kashmiri people, on the call of Hurriyat Conference, observed a crippling strike in the entire valley, today, and sent a clear message to the world that they never accepted India's illegal occupation of their land. He also thanked the people for making the strike call a success.

The APHC General Secretary expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life due to devastating earthquake in Turkey, yesterday. He said the Kashmiris stand with the people of Turkey in this hour of grief.

Related Topics

India Earthquake World Hurriyat Conference Turkey Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

11 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

11 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

11 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.