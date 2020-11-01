India using nefarious tactics to defame Hurriyat leadership: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, has said that India is using cheap tactics including the notorious Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) to defame the Hurriyat leadership and liberation movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment through military might, India was trying to malign the Hurriyat leadership, NGOs, media outlets and charity organizations through the NIA and create confusion among the people of the territory.

He said that India would fail in its sinister intentions and the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani said, India should remember that all the Kashmiris stand with the Hurriyat Conference.

He said that the APHC will not leave the Kashmiri people in these testing times alone.

He said that following Quaid-e-Tehreek, Syed Ali Gilani, as their leader and role model, the APHC and the Kashmiris would continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

He said, the Kashmiri people, on the call of Hurriyat Conference, observed a crippling strike in the entire valley, today, and sent a clear message to the world that they never accepted India's illegal occupation of their land. He also thanked the people for making the strike call a success.

The APHC General Secretary expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life due to devastating earthquake in Turkey, yesterday. He said the Kashmiris stand with the people of Turkey in this hour of grief.