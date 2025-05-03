Open Menu

India Using Pahalgam Incident To Distract From Internal Issues: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM

India using Pahalgam incident to distract from internal issues: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Saturday said that India is exploiting the Pahalgam incident to divert attention from its internal challenges, particularly the treatment of minorities.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Pakistan has consistently advocated for dialogue and proposed an independent international investigation into the incident.

He pointed out that Pakistan has refrained from escalating tensions, focusing instead on maintaining peace and stability.

"We have not made threats, and we continue to protect our borders and ensure internal security," he asserted.

He pointed out that India has been violating the Indus Waters Treaty by not sharing mandatory information and avoiding commissioner meetings.

"India has made an excuse that it is not present in the commissioners' meeting," he noted.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

3 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

6 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

6 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan