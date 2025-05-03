India using Pahalgam incident to distract from internal issues: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Saturday said that India is exploiting the Pahalgam incident to divert attention from its internal challenges, particularly the treatment of minorities.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Pakistan has consistently advocated for dialogue and proposed an independent international investigation into the incident.

He pointed out that Pakistan has refrained from escalating tensions, focusing instead on maintaining peace and stability.

"We have not made threats, and we continue to protect our borders and ensure internal security," he asserted.

He pointed out that India has been violating the Indus Waters Treaty by not sharing mandatory information and avoiding commissioner meetings.

"India has made an excuse that it is not present in the commissioners' meeting," he noted.