India using range of brutal, inhuman tactics to silence Kashmiris in IIOJK: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday said that India was trying to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by settling non-Kashmiri people in the valley and using a range of inhuman tactics to silence Kashmiris.

Talking to the PTV news channel, she said, "Kashmiri people have been facing atrocities at the hands of occupying forces for decades but it has failed to suppress the truth." She said, "Draconian laws are being used in IIOJK to silence the voice of Kashmiri youth and journalists.

" "The international community needs to come forward in a big way and hold New Delhi accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied territory," she added.

She also demanded that it was high time the Modi-led government released all the political prisoners instantly and let the Kashmiri people decide the fate of their free will.

Mushaal Mallick appealed to the United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of human rights violations by India in Kashmir and take immediate and concrete steps to stop Indian state terrorism.