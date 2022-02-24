UrduPoint.com

India Using Rape Of Women As A Weapon Of War In IIOJK: APHC Leaders

Published February 24, 2022

India using rape of women as a weapon of war in IIOJK: APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have deplored that India was using rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate the Kashmiris and suppress their struggle for securing freedom from its illegal occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders strongly denounced the Kunanposhpora mass rape of 1991 and termed it the most tragic incident of the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

They demanded impartial investigations into all such incidents to punish the involved Indian troops.

Around a hundred women were gang-raped by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23, 1991.

The APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kunanposhpora mass rape by the Indian troops was a shameful act which must be condemned by one and all human beings of the world.

He said the culprits of such incidents deserve the capital punishment. He said the people of IIOJK have lost faith in the Indian judiciary and they do not expect justice in such gory incidents.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar expressed solidarity with all the victims of the mass rape and reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and International Criminal Court to take serious action against India over the heinous war crimes and crimes against humanity like Kunanposhpora mass rape perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail demanded international probe into mass rape incidents committed by Indian troops in IIOJK. He stated that the Kashmiri women have been the worst victims of the Indian belligerence.

He said that the horrific incident of Kunanposhpora mass rape was a blot on the face of Indian democracy and the state that has been using rape as a weapon of war against the Kashmiris.

Nayeem Khan said, use of force, harassment and humiliation, violence and sexual abuse against the Kashmiri women were amongst the worst war tactics the Indian Army has been applying to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

He urged the world human rights organizations to play their role, the incarcerated APHC leader said it was high time that culprits involved in this gruesome act should be held accountable.

