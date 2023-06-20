UrduPoint.com

India Using Sexual Violence As Tool To Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

India using sexual violence as tool to suppress Kashmiris' struggle: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Women are the worst victims of Indian forces' barbarities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as New Delhi is using rape as a weapon to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, today, revealed that Indian forces' personnel had sexually assaulted over 11,259 women during the last 34 years in the occupied territory.

It said India is deliberately targeting women in IIOJK to humiliate and terrorize the Kashmiris. It said like Kunanposhpora mass rape, Shopian double rape and murder, and rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua depict the brutal face of Indian forces deployed in the occupied territory.

Around a hundred women were gang-raped by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23, 1991.

Two women, Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian, were abducted by Indian men in uniform on May 29, 2009, gang-raped and subsequently killed in custody. Their bodies were recovered from a shallow stream in the area the next morning.

An 8-year-old Muslim girl, Aasifa Bano was repeatedly gang raped by Indian policemen and communal Hindus in Kathua area of Jammu in January 2018.

The report maintained that so far not a single Indian soldier or policeman involved in such heinous crimes in the occupied territory had been punished.

The report pointed out that Kashmiris would never forget the horrific incidents of mass rape in Kunanposhpora and several other such inhuman incident in IIOJK. It urged the world women rights organizations to raise their voice in support of the Kashmiri women.

Over two dozen women are facing illegal detentions and mental torture in jails.

Related Topics

India Murder World Jammu New Delhi January February May Women 2018 Muslim Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

9 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

10 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

11 hours ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.