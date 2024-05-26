Open Menu

‘India Using Sham Elections In IIOJK To Perpetuate Its Military Occupation’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

‘India using sham elections in IIOJK to perpetuate its military occupation’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under military siege are nothing but a façade.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, said India is using sham elections in the occupied territory to perpetuate its military occupation as polls in IIOJK are meant to give a democratic veneer to India’s military occupation.

It lamented that India was frequently holding election dramas in the occupied territory to mislead the international community. Elections in IIOJK are aimed at diverting people’s attention from the freedom movement, it added.

The report said that polls in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were intended to give an impression that the Kashmiris were fed up with the resistance movement but they would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

It maintained that the people of Kashmir offered sacrifices not for elections but for a United Nations-sanctioned plebiscite.

The report said the August 5, 2019, illegal actions by the Modi regime show how little India cares for Kashmiris’ aspirations

It said India’s sole aim to hold elections is to fortify its illegal occupation of IIOJK but staging polls in IIOJK can’t change the disputed nature of Kashmir.

Polls in IIOJK can in no way be a substitute to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and Kashmiri people want plebiscite and not election dramas.

Related Topics

Election India Jammu August Sunday 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

16 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

17 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

18 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

18 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

19 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

19 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

19 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

24 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan