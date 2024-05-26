‘India Using Sham Elections In IIOJK To Perpetuate Its Military Occupation’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under military siege are nothing but a façade.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, said India is using sham elections in the occupied territory to perpetuate its military occupation as polls in IIOJK are meant to give a democratic veneer to India’s military occupation.
It lamented that India was frequently holding election dramas in the occupied territory to mislead the international community. Elections in IIOJK are aimed at diverting people’s attention from the freedom movement, it added.
The report said that polls in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were intended to give an impression that the Kashmiris were fed up with the resistance movement but they would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.
It maintained that the people of Kashmir offered sacrifices not for elections but for a United Nations-sanctioned plebiscite.
The report said the August 5, 2019, illegal actions by the Modi regime show how little India cares for Kashmiris’ aspirations
It said India’s sole aim to hold elections is to fortify its illegal occupation of IIOJK but staging polls in IIOJK can’t change the disputed nature of Kashmir.
Polls in IIOJK can in no way be a substitute to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and Kashmiri people want plebiscite and not election dramas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Admin sets up heat stroke camps; educating citizens on preventive measures30 seconds ago
-
Citizens urged not to invest in illegal housing societies35 seconds ago
-
1634 cases registered against electricity thieves in Rwp division39 seconds ago
-
DC Dir Lower visits to Al-Khidmat Aghosh Centre11 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animal without permission11 minutes ago
-
13 died in tragic accident: thousands of citizens attend funeral prayer11 minutes ago
-
Acting President condoles death of renowned artist Talat Hussain21 minutes ago
-
Weather likely to remain dry, hot in most parts of KP21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 329,200 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts major operation against adulteration mafia2 hours ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
11 of a family killed in Muzaffargarh road accident11 hours ago