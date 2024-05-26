‘India using sham elections in IIOJK to perpetuate its military occupation’

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under military siege are nothing but a façade.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Sunday, said India is using sham elections in the occupied territory to perpetuate its military occupation as polls in IIOJK are meant to give a democratic veneer to India’s military occupation.

It lamented that India was frequently holding election dramas in the occupied territory to mislead the international community. Elections in IIOJK are aimed at diverting people’s attention from the freedom movement, it added.

The report said that polls in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were intended to give an impression that the Kashmiris were fed up with the resistance movement but they would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

It maintained that the people of Kashmir offered sacrifices not for elections but for a United Nations-sanctioned plebiscite.

The report said the August 5, 2019, illegal actions by the Modi regime show how little India cares for Kashmiris’ aspirations

It said India’s sole aim to hold elections is to fortify its illegal occupation of IIOJK but staging polls in IIOJK can’t change the disputed nature of Kashmir.

Polls in IIOJK can in no way be a substitute to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and Kashmiri people want plebiscite and not election dramas.