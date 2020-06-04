India using terrorism as state policy to destabilize neighbouring states, Foreign Office

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan has highlighted India's sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Foreign Office said that the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Report endorsed its stance that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghanistan and supported by India threatens regional countries including Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan highlighted India's sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

She said we have proposed the listing of several Indian terrorism facilitators on the UN Security Council's terrorism list along with evidence of their involvement in terrorism. She hoped the Security Council will designate them soon.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the Monitoring Team has also assessed that foreign terrorist fighters from India are travelling to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-Khorasan. Security Council resolutions require India to prevent the travel of terrorists to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-K. The report also notes that an Indian national, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian sub-continent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan. She recalled that the previous reports of the monitoring team also highlight the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019.

The spokesperson said India has been using terrorism as state policy to destabilize its neighbouring states, including Pakistan.

She said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have long suffered from India's state terrorism, especially after the cruel lockdown and oppression imposed by the RSS inspired BJP led extremist government since 5th August last year.

Aisha Farooqui said that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has misrepresented the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring report to slander Pakistan. She said Pakistan categorically rejects India's malicious allegations which are aimed at misleading the international community.

The spokesperson clarified there is no reference to safe havens in Pakistan in the Monitoring Team report. She said the report is based on briefings provided in Afghanistan to the Monitoring Team by certain quarters who have long expressed skepticism about the Afghan peace process. This skepticism, she said, is not shared by the larger international community, especially the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General.

The spokesperson said that India's distortion and falsification of the contents of the Monitoring Team report and its concocted allegations reveal that New Delhi's agenda is to create complications for the Afghan peace process. She said Pakistan has warned the world about the role of spoilers within and outside Afghanistan.