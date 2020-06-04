UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Using Terrorism As State Policy To Destabilize Neighbouring States, Foreign Office

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:10 PM

India using terrorism as state policy to destabilize neighbouring states, Foreign Office

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Pakistan has highlighted India's sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Foreign Office said that the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Report endorsed its stance that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghanistan and supported by India threatens regional countries including Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan highlighted India's sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

She said we have proposed the listing of several Indian terrorism facilitators on the UN Security Council's terrorism list along with evidence of their involvement in terrorism. She hoped the Security Council will designate them soon.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the Monitoring Team has also assessed that foreign terrorist fighters from India are travelling to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-Khorasan. Security Council resolutions require India to prevent the travel of terrorists to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-K. The report also notes that an Indian national, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian sub-continent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan. She recalled that the previous reports of the monitoring team also highlight the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019.

The spokesperson said India has been using terrorism as state policy to destabilize its neighbouring states, including Pakistan.

She said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have long suffered from India's state terrorism, especially after the cruel lockdown and oppression imposed by the RSS inspired BJP led extremist government since 5th August last year.

Aisha Farooqui said that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has misrepresented the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring report to slander Pakistan. She said Pakistan categorically rejects India's malicious allegations which are aimed at misleading the international community.

The spokesperson clarified there is no reference to safe havens in Pakistan in the Monitoring Team report. She said the report is based on briefings provided in Afghanistan to the Monitoring Team by certain quarters who have long expressed skepticism about the Afghan peace process. This skepticism, she said, is not shared by the larger international community, especially the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General.

The spokesperson said that India's distortion and falsification of the contents of the Monitoring Team report and its concocted allegations reveal that New Delhi's agenda is to create complications for the Afghan peace process. She said Pakistan has warned the world about the role of spoilers within and outside Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Afghanistan World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu New Delhi August Sunday 2019 From Government Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Turkish President, Libya's GNA Head to Hold Talks ..

14 minutes ago

French Transport Company Sees Over $4.4Bln Losses ..

15 minutes ago

Vote on Chinese National Anthem Bill in Hong Kong' ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for C ..

25 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Public Works&#039; completes two ser ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.