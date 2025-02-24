India Using Violence Against Women As Tool To Crush Freedom Struggle: APHC
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressing serious concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that India is using violence against women as a weapon of war to crush the Kashmiris’ struggle for the rights to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, this has been stated by APHC chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail shared by his spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in Srinagar.
Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages on the night of February 23 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunan poshpora area of Kupwara district.
Since 2014, February 23 has been observed every year as the Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, a call for which was, first, given by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and supported by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.
Masarrat Aalam Butt in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that Indian troops enjoyed impunity under draconian law Armed Forces Special Powers, were involved in heinous war crimes in the territory.
Butt said the Indian military is using disgrace, harassment and molestation of women as a weapon of war to humiliate the Kashmiri people and break their resolve for Kashmir resolution.
He urged the international human rights organizations to take practical steps to provide justice to the victims of the mass rape tragedy.
Other APHC leaders including Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fareeda Behanji, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their statements in Sriangar sought investigation by the International War Crimes Tribunal to bring the culprit troops to book as the Kashmiris have lost faith in the Indian judiciary.
Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said that termed the tragedy a blot on India’s so-called democracy. He lamented that, despite ample evidence, not a single perpetrator has been punished, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India using violence against women as tool to crush freedom struggle: APHC6 minutes ago
-
PBM committed to expand welfare initiatives, says MD10 hours ago
-
Minority Wing President assured Hindu community culprits be in custody.10 hours ago
-
AJK PM condoles sad demise of veteran Kashmiri journalist Athar Masood Wani10 hours ago
-
Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab governor10 hours ago
-
Three-day Mother Languages Festival concludes10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's 25th relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish International Airport10 hours ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on demise of Tahir Mehmood11 hours ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show closing ceremony11 hours ago
-
Father, daughter killed in road mishap11 hours ago
-
Vulnerable nations deserve ‘Just Share of Climate Funds’: Coordinator11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative11 hours ago