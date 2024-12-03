Open Menu

India Using Violence As Weapon In Occupied Kashmir Under Systematic Plan To Disable Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

India using violence as weapon in occupied Kashmir under systematic plan to disable Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons that while the world is celebrating the Day of Disabled Persons today, the same imperialist country like India is using violence as a weapon in occupied Kashmir under a systematic plan to disable the Kashmiri.

On the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt expressed solidarity with the disabled people around the world in general and with the Kashmiris affected by Indian violence in particular and said that the Indian forces, due to the use of tactics such as oppression and inhuman and brutal violence against the freedom-seeking Kashmiris, not only disabled them but also made them dependent on others for life.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said that the people, especially the youth, arrested by the Indian forces during the raids, are taken to interrogation centers and subjected to severe beatings, rolling on their legs, giving them electric shocks, burning their bodies, applying cigarette butts, pulling out their nails, cutting their bodies, stripping them naked and hanging them upside down.

Such heinous tortures are inflicted on them.

He further said that the Modi regime, while continuing this cruelty and hatred by the Indian forces, has disabled Kashmiri children by putting pellets on them for demanding freedom, depriving them of a great blessing like eyesight for life.

Meanwhile, many human rights organizations and international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have drawn attention to the unceasing Indian cruelty and barbarity against Kashmiris and brought the facts based on reality to the world. But despite all this, oppression and Indian state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir are reaching their peak.

On the occasion of this day, he appealed to all human rights organizations, the United Nations and world powers to use their influence to stop the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir. And to fulfill their official responsibility in providing relief to the people affected by Indian violence in Kashmir as well as to give the innocent and defenseless Kashmiris their birthright of self-determination.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Same Ahmed Butt All Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

13 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

13 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

13 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

13 hours ago
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

13 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

13 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

13 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

13 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

13 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan