India using violence as weapon in occupied Kashmir under systematic plan to disable Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons that while the world is celebrating the Day of Disabled Persons today, the same imperialist country like India is using violence as a weapon in occupied Kashmir under a systematic plan to disable the Kashmiri.

On the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt expressed solidarity with the disabled people around the world in general and with the Kashmiris affected by Indian violence in particular and said that the Indian forces, due to the use of tactics such as oppression and inhuman and brutal violence against the freedom-seeking Kashmiris, not only disabled them but also made them dependent on others for life.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said that the people, especially the youth, arrested by the Indian forces during the raids, are taken to interrogation centers and subjected to severe beatings, rolling on their legs, giving them electric shocks, burning their bodies, applying cigarette butts, pulling out their nails, cutting their bodies, stripping them naked and hanging them upside down.

Such heinous tortures are inflicted on them.

He further said that the Modi regime, while continuing this cruelty and hatred by the Indian forces, has disabled Kashmiri children by putting pellets on them for demanding freedom, depriving them of a great blessing like eyesight for life.

Meanwhile, many human rights organizations and international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have drawn attention to the unceasing Indian cruelty and barbarity against Kashmiris and brought the facts based on reality to the world. But despite all this, oppression and Indian state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir are reaching their peak.

On the occasion of this day, he appealed to all human rights organizations, the United Nations and world powers to use their influence to stop the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir. And to fulfill their official responsibility in providing relief to the people affected by Indian violence in Kashmir as well as to give the innocent and defenseless Kashmiris their birthright of self-determination.