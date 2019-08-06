UrduPoint.com
India Violated Human Rights By Revoking Special Status Of Held Kashmir: Chief Minister

Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that India has blatantly violated human rights by revoking the special status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and termed the decision an all-out attack on human rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that India has blatantly violated human rights by revoking the special status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and termed the decision an all-out attack on human rights.

Revoking of Article 370 by the Modi government is a robbery of the rights of Kashmiris, the CM said adding that Kashmiris' right to self-determination could not be suppressed through the illegal step.

He said that the controversial step was, in fact, a madness of the Modi government. The international community should take notice of the most controversial Indian act, he added. He said that the Modi government had turned the serene Kashmir valley into a living hell through its gruesome acts.

The CM said that India had played havoc with the lives of the innocent Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism, but every Indian tactic had failed to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people. He said that the decision made by India to revoke special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a slap in the face of so-called secular India.

The CM said that the military jingoism of the Modi government had put the regional peace at stake and created an environment of fear and trauma in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani people are firmly standing with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to stand with them through thick and thin, he added.

