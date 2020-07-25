(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has said that India had violated the UN resolutions and international law on August 05, last year, when it repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

According to Kashmir Media service Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on August 5, 2019, the extremist Modi government had repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to justify India's illegal hold on Kashmir but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Khawaja Firdous said that for the last 73 years, Kashmiris had never accepted and would never accept the illegal occupation of India in future as well.

He said that since August 5, 2019, India not only imposed lockdown and turned Kashmir into the largest prison in the world but also suspended media and communication links to keep the international community unaware about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said that at that time Pakistan continued to inform the international community about the situation in occupied Kashmir from and exposed India's nefarious tactics.

Khawaja Firdous said as the people of Kashmir celebrate India's national day as a black day, Kashmiri people will also celebrate August 5 as a black day to make it clear to the world community that they would never accept Indian subjugation.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.