India violates human rights in IIOJK

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that India is crossing all boundariesof violation of human rights in Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that India is crossing all boundariesof violation of human rights in Kashmir.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that India had deployed forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the move of freedom and self-determination, but it should remember that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation as well as government will continue its support for Kashmir brethren at all fronts and forums.

He said that although India waged war in IIOJK for the last 7 decades, yet this war could not crush the voice of Kashmiri people and they would be successful in near future for achieving their legal and fundamental demand of freedom and self-determination.