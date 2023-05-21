India violates UN charter by convening G-20 summit in IIOJ&K: Chairman

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) : May 21 (APP) ::Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Sunday stressed that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a part of the internationally recognized disputed territory and holding a G-20 meeting on May 22 there would be an open violation of the UN charter and international norms.

Talking to APP AJK Correspondent over telephone from Brussels, the capital of EU, the Chairman Kashmir Council added that we have already written letters to the European authorities and told them that Kashmir is a disputed area and there are UN resolutions on this issue. For the resolution of this conflict, it is necessary that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU emphasized that G-20 countries should not participate in this meeting at all.

These countries should be aware of the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and should also know that the Indian occupying authorities cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by convening the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, the capital of the Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

He said that calling the G-20 meeting in Srinagar is illegal and unprincipled.

India wants to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through such an illegal act, but the fact is that the Kashmir issue is recognized at an international level. It is an unsettled problem and international law and UN Security Council resolutions exist in this context.

Ali Raza Syed strongly condemned the Indian action and said that the Jammu and Kashmir conflict has been unresolved for seven decades and is on the agenda of the United Nations.

He said that by convening an international meeting in a disputed area, India is not only ignoring the resolutions of the United Nations, but this action is also a violation of international norms.

Ali Raza Syed demanded that the international community, especially the G-20 member countries, should be aware of the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the continuous killings of the people of the occupied part of the Kashmiris' land by the Indian occupation forces.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU said that the international community, including the European Union, should take strict notice of this situation and play its role for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.