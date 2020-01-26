India violating basic human rights of Kashmiris: Moosvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior APHC leader and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that India has deprived the people of Kashmir from their birthright to self-determination and has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the occupied territory.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had occupied the territory in 1947 against the will of the Kashmiri people through military might, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the so-called largest democracy had violated all democratic norms and values and usurped all the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.

He urged the Kashmiris living all over the world were observing the Indian Republic Day on Sunday as Black Day and giving a strong message to New Delhi and the world community that they would not accept India's illegal occupation over their motherland and also continue to resist it till they were given their inalienable right to self-determination.