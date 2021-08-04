UrduPoint.com

India Violating Human Rights By Oppressing Kashmiris: Auqaf Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:26 PM

India violating human rights by oppressing Kashmiris: Auqaf Minister

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah has said that India is violating human rights by oppressing unarmed Kashmiris for the last seven decades

In his message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that Modi violated UN rules on August 5, 2019 by changing the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that Modi violated UN rules on August 5, 2019 by changing the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India's stubbornness and illegitimacy had been and would continue to be exposed at every level, adding that the Indian occupying forces had used every tactic of oppression to silent the voice of Kashmiris, but Indian atrocities can never shake the resolve of the brave and freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the indifference of the international community to Indian atrocities was regrettable.

He said that Modi government had heated up the market of barbarism in IIOJK, adding that life expectancy of minorities in India had been reduced.

The entire nation was standing with Kashmiris and it will continue to support its Kashmiri brethren, he said.

"We will continue to provide diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people," he said.

He said that the UN should intervene to stop atrocities against Kashmiris instead of being a silent spectator as a solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute was essential for lasting peace in the region. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the best advocate of Kashmiris and he raised his voice for resolution of the issue of Kashmir at every forum.

