India violating human rights in IIOJ&K: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior politician and ex-speaker national assembly Syed Fakhar Imam said that human rights were being violated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and that the international community should take notice of Indian brutality toward the innocent Kashmiris.

Human Rights Organizations will have to play a role to stop India from committing crimes in IIOJ&K, said Fakhar Imam while addressing a seminar in connection with International Human Rights Day, at a college, here on Sunday.

Human rights violation was in progress in IIOJ&K for many decades. So far, 95,000 Kashmiris had embraced martyrdom. Similarly, Women were raped in the occupied valley by the occupation forces. The world will have to ensure the delivery of rights to the Kashmiris.

He also stressed upon students to acquire quality education as it is the only way forward to put the country on the path leading to matchless progress and prosperity.

The nations, that focused on quality education made rapid progress, said Fakhar. We have 230 universities in the country but could not develop even a single varsity of international standard, he hinted. Only one university in the country is included in the top 500 universities of the world.

Fakhar Imam stressed the promotion of Information Technology adding that the IT field is capable of improving the country's economy at a rapid pace.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr. Mureed Hussain Malik, Dr. Akmal Madni, Abdul Majid Watto, Naeem Iqbal Naeem and many others who also spoke and highlighted the need for ensuring the protection of human rights at all levels in society.