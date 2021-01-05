India violating human rights in IIOJK : Lali

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf MNA Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali on Tuesday said that India immediate stop to the violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and end to impunity granted to Indian occupation forces under draconian laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf MNA Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali on Tuesday said that India immediate stop to the violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and end to impunity granted to Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.

Talking to APP, he said that international community to play its role in putting pressure on India to reverse its illegal course in IIOJK and restore the Kashmiris' fundamental human rights.

He said that Pakistan will continue to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kashmiris, and extend all support "until they realize their legitimate right to self-determination."